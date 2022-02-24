Skip to content
Headlines
Top Story
Man identified after fatal officer-involved shooting
Police seize more than 20,000 counterfeit pills
False 911 call spurs heavy police presence
More Virginia universities freeze tuition rates for …
More Top Stories
Church elder to deliver Narcan to all of Ward 7
Family of lt. killed at UMD seeks Arlington burial
Shooting at Prince George’s County McDonald’s
Elon Musk tells Twitter he’s ending bid to buy it
More wet weather on the way
Biden signs order on abortion access
Local News
Little Caesars donates K-9 officer equipment in WV
Virginia aims to expand Medicaid dental care access
Family of lt. killed at UMD seeks Arlington burial
More Virginia universities freeze tuition rates for …
Approval of Prince George’s Co. Police Accountability …
Entertainment
‘One Tree Hill’ star’s husband killed by lightning
Reports: Yu-Gi-Oh! creator found dead
What we know about Brad Pitt’s ‘face-blindness’ condition
Hacker shares racist posts on Disneyland’s Insta …
‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sentenced to 12 years
Capitol Review
Howard Prof. Elected to First UN Forum on Black Justice
Jan. 6 Hearings: Takeaways, Surprises
What to know about monkeypox
DC Health on monkeypox in the District
Del. Lopez on the NRA, mental illness & gun violence
Del. Lopez: Living through a school shooting
NATO’s influence in the Russia-Ukraine war
inFOCUS 🔍
Why this summer could be a nightmare for airfare
The fallout of high gas prices
Doctor explains the importance of testing for anomalies
Veteran Voices
Woody Williams to lie in State at U.S. Capitol
Veterans Voices: Hagerstown’s aviation heritage
Veterans Voices: The crossroads of history
Marching with a purpose: preventing veteran suicide
Veterans Voices: Red Ball Express
Veteran’s Voices: U.S. prisoner of war in Germany
Banfield
Billy Hayes of ‘Midnight Express’ has advice for …
NewsNation PRIME
‘We became complacent’: Family responds to viral …
U.S.
A Maryland town’s bold solution to its housing crisis
NewsNation PRIME
‘Merchant of Death’ lawyer: Swap for Griner, Whelan …
Your Money
Deadlocked rail talks could pose threat to peak retail …
Banfield
Expert: DA may be trying to justify ‘mistake’ in …
Trending Stories
NC man wants officer arrested in granddaughter’s …
Elon Musk tells Twitter he’s ending bid to buy it
Police find body near car of missing man