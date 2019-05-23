DC News Now Contact Information

DC News Now Main Number: (757) 965-5050

DC News Now Newsroom: (202) 965-0704

DC News Now TIPS & PRESS RELEASES: To email a press release, news tip or story idea to our DC News Now newsroom, send to news@DCNewsNow.com or call (202) 965-0704



To email a press release, news tip or story idea to our DC News Now newsroom, send to news@DCNewsNow.com or call (202) 965-0704 DC News Now TECHNICAL & CLOSED CAPTIONING ISSUES: To contact DC News Now about any technical issues on TV, including audio, video and closed captioning, send to engineering@DCNewsNow.com



To contact DC News Now about any technical issues on TV, including audio, video and closed captioning, send to engineering@DCNewsNow.com DC News Now DIGITAL DESK: To email a question regarding DC News Now’s website or social media send to digital@DCNewsNow.com



To email a question regarding DC News Now’s website or social media send to digital@DCNewsNow.com DC News Now PROGRAMMING DEPT: To email our programming department regarding shows seen on DC News Now, send to programming@DCNewsNow.com



To email our programming department regarding shows seen on DC News Now, send to programming@DCNewsNow.com DC News Now QUESTIONS & COMMENTS: To email a question or comment regarding a newscast on DC News Now, send to news@DCNewsNow.com

Station Leadership

David Bangura

Vice President and General Manager

Email: dbangura@DCNewsNow.com

Ben Dobson

News Director

Email: bdobson@DCNewsNow.com

Brian Farrell

Digital Executive Producer

Email: bfarrell@DCNewsNow.com

Emily Kurtz

Director of Marketing and Creative Services

Email: ekurtz@DCNewsNow.com

Craig Campise

Director of Sales

Email: ccampise@DCNewsNow.com

Leslie DeMott

Digital Sales Manager

Email: ldemott@DCNewsNow.com

Public File Help

For Public File questions, contact Jacqui Brebnor: 202-965-9309 or jbrebnor@nexstar.tv

You can access the DC News Now Public File here

For accessibility issues pertaining to the Online Public File, visit the FCC Website Help Page

Make a commercial request to use our video

For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.

Anything submitted to this site becomes the sole and exclusive property of DC News Now and you release DC News Now from any and all claims relating to your submission.