DC News Now Contact Information

Click here to find the How to Watch DC News Now & DCW50
Click here for the DC News Now & DCW50 TV Schedule
DC News Now Main Number: (757) 965-5050
DC News Now Newsroom: (202) 965-0704
- DC News Now TIPS & PRESS RELEASES: To email a press release, news tip or story idea to our DC News Now newsroom, send to news@DCNewsNow.com or call (202) 965-0704
- DC News Now TECHNICAL & CLOSED CAPTIONING ISSUES: To contact DC News Now about any technical issues on TV, including audio, video and closed captioning, send to engineering@DCNewsNow.com
- DC News Now DIGITAL DESK: To email a question regarding DC News Now’s website or social media send to digital@DCNewsNow.com
- DC News Now PROGRAMMING DEPT: To email our programming department regarding shows seen on DC News Now, send to programming@DCNewsNow.com
- DC News Now QUESTIONS & COMMENTS: To email a question or comment regarding a newscast on DC News Now, send to news@DCNewsNow.com
Station Leadership
David Bangura
Vice President and General Manager
Email: dbangura@DCNewsNow.com
Ben Dobson
News Director
Email: bdobson@DCNewsNow.com
Brian Farrell
Digital Executive Producer
Email: bfarrell@DCNewsNow.com
Emily Kurtz
Director of Marketing and Creative Services
Email: ekurtz@DCNewsNow.com
Craig Campise
Director of Sales
Email: ccampise@DCNewsNow.com
Leslie DeMott
Digital Sales Manager
Email: ldemott@DCNewsNow.com
Public File Help
For Public File questions, contact Jacqui Brebnor: 202-965-9309 or jbrebnor@nexstar.tv
You can access the DC News Now Public File here
For accessibility issues pertaining to the Online Public File, visit the FCC Website Help Page
Make a commercial request to use our video
For commercial, paid licensing of news video content and archive searches (not private viewer requests), please send a detailed request to our commercial video licensing team.
Anything submitted to this site becomes the sole and exclusive property of DC News Now and you release DC News Now from any and all claims relating to your submission.