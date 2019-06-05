Fahrney Keedy is working hard to prevent a COVID19 breach in our community. These safety practices are in place- handwashing, wearing personal protection equipment, and visitor restrictions in our buildings.

Put your trust in the staff and administration at Fahrney Keedy. We are working diligently to keep your loved one safe.

Independent Living Our independent living arrangements are designed for seniors who want to maintain an active lifestyle without the burdens of home ownership. Fahrney Keedy offers cottages and apartments loaded with all the comforts and amenities of home.

Assisted Living & Memory Care Fahrney Keedy Senior Living Community is a Licensed Level III Assisted Living facility. We offer a wide variety of assisted living options to bridge the gap between independent living and the need for more extensive care.

Rehabilitation Therapy Areas of specialized rehabilitation include: Speech and Cognition, including dysphagia or trouble with swallowing; Pain Management, massage, stretching, ultrasound and moist heat; Gait Training assistance; and Body and Trunk Strengthening for optimum wheelchair positioning.

Skilled Nursing Care Fahrney Keedy is licensed as a fully certified Medicare/Medicaid facility. We bridge the gap between today’s shorter hospital stays and home recovery if skilled nursing care is needed, our compassionate and dedicated staff is available around the clock to provide the highest quality care available