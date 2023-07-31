Ford is working on a mid-cycle update for its current F-150, and it will be unveiled in September at the 2023 Detroit auto show.

The information was revealed by Ford CEO Jim Farley last week during a press conference for the company’s second quarter earnings results, according to Automotive News (subscription required).

The updated F-150 will likely arrive as a 2024 model. The current F-150 arrived for 2021, and the update will likely be the only notable improvements until the arrival of a next-generation model, likely for the 2027 model year.

Prototypes for the updated F-150 have been spotted. Camouflage gear on the test vehicles points to new designs for the lights at both ends, a revised grille, and possibly a multi-function tailgate. A revised dash with a portrait-oriented infotainment screen is also thought to be coming.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Updated versions of the F-150 Raptor and F-150 Raptor R should also be coming, though timing for the high-performance variants isn’t clear.

Ford may also place more focus on the hybrid F-150 this time around. Speaking during the conference, Farley said Ford has been “surprised” by the popularity of the hybrid F-150. He said more than 10% of F-150 buyers opt for the powertrain, which pairs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 with a single electric motor for a combined 430 hp.

The updated F-150 is thought to be one of six debuts planned by the Detroit 3 automakers for this year’s Detroit auto show. Organizers have said double the number of brands will participate compared to last year.

The show runs Sept. 13-24 and will include new attractions, including a track dedicated to electric vehicles and other outdoor events. The bulk of the action will still take place at Detroit’s Huntington Place (previously the TCF Center; before that, Cobo), which has held the show since 1965.

