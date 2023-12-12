The refreshed 2024 Honda Ridgeline rolls into dealerships with updated technology, a new TrailSport trim, and a higher price, Honda disclosed Tuesday. The pickup truck based on the Honda Pilot now costs $950 more than the 2023 Ridgeline, starting at $41,125 (including a $1,375 destination fee) for the base Sport model.

The cosmetic changes to this iteration of the Ridgeline are minor, with the Ridgeline name stamped big and bold across a tailgate that still swings down like a traditional tailgate or swings out like a door. A more significant change happens in the cabin with a new console with built-in armrests and deeper storage.

The Ridgeline comes well equipped with a 7.0-inch digital gauge cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with a faster processor and less lag, according to Honda. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless start, and power windows and door locks are also standard.

Honda equips the Ridgeline with standard driver-assist features including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. A rear-seat reminder is also standard.

The RTL adds more comfort and convenience features at $43,955, which is $800 more than last year. Blind-spot monitors are added, as are a power-sliding rear window, an acoustic windshield for a quieter cabin, a satellite radio trial, power front seats that are heated, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a sunroof.

Every Ridgeline uses a 3.5-liter V-6 that delivers 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. It’s a carryover engine and not the cleaner version with less emissions than the one used in the redesigned 2023 Honda Pilot. The Ridgeline has a 9-speed automatic, standard all-wheel drive, and an EPA rating of 18 mpg city, 24 highway, 21 combined.

The Ridgeline rides on 18-inch wheels with all-season tires—except for the new TrailSport trim. It costs $46,355, and rides on 18-inch wheels with 245/60R General Grabber All-Terrain Sport tires that cost it 1 mpg combined. Honda says the suspension is tuned for more articulation, and a steel skid plate covers the oil pan. The redesigned 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport edition received similar updates. The Ridgeline TrailSport also has all-season rubber floor mats and orange contrast stitching on the upholstery.

The $47,725 Black Edition tops the lineup with blacked-out exterior trim elements and other upgrades.

