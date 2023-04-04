On Tuesday, Toyota teased the upcoming 2024 Tacoma‘s available hybrid powertrain with a clear photo of the truck’s tailgate and an i-Force Max badge. Toyota confirmed the 2024 Tacoma will be available with an electrified powertrain, but failed to elaborate.

Toyota said more details surrounding new truck’s design and features will be coming soon.

The teaser image provides the first official clear photo of the 2024 Tacoma, in the off-road-ready TRD Pro grade. The tailgate mimics the design of the larger Tundra with TRD Pro stamped into the metal, a blocky tailgate release handle, and a built-in spoiler. Notably, the TRD Pro model doesn’t seem to feature a camp-like pattern on the plastic cladding like the larger Tundra TRD Pro. The LED taillights appear to be similar to those of the Tundra with two vertical LED elements.

The hybrid powertrain option will be the premium offering, and possibly standard in the TRD Pro. It will pair a 2.4-liter turbo-4 with a single electric motor. A similar powertrain found in the Lexus RX 500h is rated at 366 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque. Lower-spec Tacomas will be powered by a 2.4-liter turbo-4 hooked to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which is the same powertrain found in the Highlander crossover SUV, where it is rated at 265 hp and 309 lb-ft of torque. Rear-wheel drive will be standard and part-time four-wheel drive will be available as will a locking rear differential.

An electric Tacoma will eventually join the lineup.

The new Tacoma will mark the model’s first true redesign in quite a few years. The 2024 model will move to a modified, shorter, narrower version of the TNGA-F body-on-frame platform that underpins the full-size Tundra and the latest Lexus LX and Toyota Land Cruiser. This platform will bring a rear coil suspension to the Tacoma along with a stiffer frame for less twist while off-roading.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma is due at dealerships later this year. A new 4Runner SUV will follow shortly based on the Tacoma’s new underpinnings.

