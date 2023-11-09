Toyota on Thursday released a teaser photo for a redesigned Camry sedan and confirmed the debut for November 14.

That’s the same date Toyota will reveal the Crown SUV, which the automaker previewed last year with the Crown Estate concept.

Both vehicles should be presented at the 2023 Los Angeles auto show which starts Nov. 16.

The new Camry will likely start sales next year as a 2025 model. The teaser photo provides little in the way of detail but does confirm there will be an option for a hybrid powertrain paired with all-wheel drive, an option that isn’t currently available in the Camry.

It isn’t clear whether the all-wheel-drive system will be a conventional setup or formed “through the road” using a gas engine up front and an electric motor at the rear. Such a setup features in the Crown sedan introduced for 2023, and a few other Toyotas.

The current Camry arrived for the 2018 model year, and brought with it a new platform and three new powertrains. We can thus expect the new Camry to be more of a heavy update than a true redesign. Spy shots of prototypes point to a similar shape.

The current Camry’s powertrain lineup consists of a 203-hp 2.5-liter inline-4, a 208-hp hybrid with a 2.5-liter inline-4 and an E-CVT, and a 301-hp 3.5-liter V-6. It’s possible one of the Crown’s hybrid powertrains using electric motors front and rear will be made available on the new Camry.

Though the sedan segment isn’t as hot as it used to be, the Camry remains one of the most popular vehicles in the U.S. Last year’s sales tally came in at just over 295,000 units.

Related Articles