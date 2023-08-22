Ferrari used last week’s 2023 Monterey Car Week in California to present an 812 Competizione customized under its Tailor Made personalization program.

The custom work features a livery in the style of a sketch performed by Ferrari design chief Flavio Manzoni when first putting pen to paper to conceive a new car.

The concept is similar to a custom Bugatti Chiron Super Sport that was also presented in Monterey last week, though unlike the Bugatti which featured a series of 45 individual sketches drawn onto its surface by hand, the Ferrari’s livery was created using an airbrush.

The blank canvas in this case is a shade of matte yellow known as Giallo Tristrato, with a matte black known as Nero DS Sketch used for the sketches. The theme carries into the cabin where yellow Alcantara trim is contrasted with embroidered black design sketches.

Ferrari 812 Competizione by Tailor Made

The yellow is a nod to the yellow cards that Ferrari’s designers use for their initial sketches and ideas during the design process for a new car, Ferrari notes.

The car wasn’t commissioned by a customer but rather Ferrari North America which plans to auction it off for charity at an event to be held in New York City on Oct. 17. Proceeds from the sale will go to support various education projects.

Like all 812 Competiziones, the car is powered by a 6.5-liter V-12 tuned to deliver 789 hp at 8,500 rpm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and can hustle the car from 0-62 mph in less than three seconds and on to a top speed of 211 mph.

The Competizione and its Competizione A targa counterpart were launched in 2021 as the final development of the 812. A successor is planned and may already be testing on public roads.

