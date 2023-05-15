Lando Norris may drive a McLaren Formula 1 race car for a work, but when it comes time to cool off he now has a customized McLaren road car at his disposal.

The car in question is a McLaren 765LT Spider, which made its debut in mid-2021 and is limited to 765 examples worldwide.

Norris, who has driven for McLaren since the 2019 season and is currently 10th in the 2023 Drivers’ Championship, commissioned his 765LT Spider 18 months ago and recently took time out from his busy schedule to visit the factory of the McLaren Automotive road car division and personally take delivery of his build.

Norris helped design the look of the car together with McLaren’s MSO personalization department. In a video posted on Monday to McLaren Automotive’s YouTube channel, Norris is shown as he visits the factory and sees the car for the first time.

His specification features blue-tinted carbon fiber for the exterior in combination with yellow accents that match the yellow color used on his racing helmets throughout his career. Some of the yellow accents form a logo comprised of four dashes, a nod to Norris’ racing number.

While not as fast as his F1 race car, the 765LT Spider still dishes out plenty of speed. The car is the more extreme version of the 720S Spider, with its turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 rated at 755 hp, or 45 hp more than the standard car. Performance claims include a 0-60 mph time of 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

The LT in the name, while originally signalling the Long Tail version of McLaren’s F1 GTR race car, is now used for hardcore versions of McLaren’s road cars. In the case of the 765LT, the car’s extra length over the 720S actually comes from an extended front splitter as opposed to a stretched rear. The splitter adds 57 mm to the overall length. McLaren also increased the track width at the front by 6 mm and lowered the front ride height by 5 mm.

