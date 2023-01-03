The seventh and final Dodge “Last Call” special edition will debut March 20 at a special event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Dodge announced Tuesday.

Dodge is rolling out the Last Call special editions as a sendoff for the current Challenger and Charger. The automaker revealed six of them throughout 2022, and originally planned to reveal the seventh model at the 2022 SEMA show in November of last year. However, Dodge announced in late September 2022 that the final Last Call model was delayed, and wouldn’t make it to SEMA.

The automaker originally attributed the delay to “product and supply challenges,” but Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis later said the reason was that the automaker kept blowing up engines while striving for more power.

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona

“So far, we’ve grenaded seven engines,” Kuniskis said on a November 2022 call with reporters.

Those problems appear to have been solved. The seventh Last Call model’s debut will now take place at what Dodge calls a “performance festival,” which will also feature drag racing, a car show, and celebrity appearances.

The Last Call special editions celebrate the end of the Charger and Challenger nameplates, at least as internal-combustion cars. The 2023 model year is confirmed as the last for the muscle-car duo in their current form. If either returns, it will be as an electric car.

2023 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Swinger and 2023 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack Swinger

Each Last Call edition references a different Challenger or Charger from the past, with a limited production run. The six unveiled so far include the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Charger King Daytona, and Challenger Black Ghost.

As the true finale, though, the seventh car is arguably the most anticipated. It’s expected to be based on the Challenger, and will reference another piece of Dodge muscle-car lore, but the automaker hasn’t revealed any other details.

After the Last Call models, Dodge will turn to an electric future heralded by the Charger Daytona SRT concept. Unveiled in August 2022, the coupe will also make appearance at Dodge’s Last Call event in Vegas, and previews a production model set to arrive in 2024.

