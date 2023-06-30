Porsche plans to launch a redesigned Macan featuring electric power early next year but also may keep the current gas-powered model on sale for a while.

The transition period in which the two versions are sold simultaneously may stretch longer than previously planned due to the uncertainty of the market’s switch to EVs.

Citing dealer sources, Automotive News (subscription required) reported on Thursday that Porsche held a dealer meeting in the Canary Islands this week where the automaker said it may delay plans to phase out the gas-powered Macan from the current target of 2025 or 2026. One of the main causes of concern, according to the report, is the lack of charging infrastructure.

Porsche will reportedly make the decision based on sales performance over the next two years.

Electric Porsche Macan prototype

The Macan was Porsche’s second most popular model last year, managing 86,724 deliveries. The Cayenne was the most popular with 95,604 deliveries over the same period.

Albrecht Reimold, Porsche’s production chief, a year ago said the electric Macan should in the long term match the volumes of the gas-powered model. Porsche has also stated that it is aiming to have every vehicle in its lineup apart from the 911 powered by batteries by the end of the decade, creating an EV sales mix of 80%.

Porsche has been spotted testing prototypes of the electric Macan. The vehicle will look similar to the gas-powered model but sport the more square-shaped headlights that debuted on the Taycan and have since transitioned to the Cayenne with the SUV’s 2024 update.

Underpinning the electric Macan will be Volkswagen Group’s new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) modular platform developed by Audi and Porsche. Audi is out testing a Q6 E-Tron, which will be the first recipient of the platform and a close relative of the electric Macan.

