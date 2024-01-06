A basically new 2020 Ford GT Mk II is up for grabs at Mecum‘s auction currently underway in Kissimmee, Florida.

The car in question is number 18 of the 45 GT Mk II models built, Ford’s track-only version of the modern GT. This example has never turned a wheel on a racetrack though, according to the auction listing. Its odometer shows just 32 miles.

A racing version of this GT generation took a fairytale class win at the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of Ford’s legendary defeat of Ferrari, fulfilling the automaker’s main goal for the program. The Mk II isn’t a race car, however, as it doesn’t conform to the rules of any specific series.

Instead, the Mk II is a more hardcore version of the GT for customers who like to track their cars. Output from the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 was turned up from 647 hp to 700 hp, while the GT road car’s 7-speed dual-clutch transmission was retuned for track work. Ford also swapped the road car’s Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires for slicks.

2020 Ford GT Mk II (photo via Mecum Auctions)

Ford also upgraded the GT’s aerodynamic package with some help from Multimatic, the Canadian company that designed the GT race car, built all GTs, and whose logo is plastered on the car up for auction, ahead of the rear wheels. A dual-element rear wing, massive rear diffuser, reworked front end with dive planes and additional louvers, and some other small changes increased downforce by 400%, Ford claimed at the Mk II’s launch.

The Mk II also lacks the road car’s adjustable ride height and drive modes, using a simpler suspension setup with adjustable dampers that saved a claimed 200 pounds. Cooling was upgraded as well, with auxiliary coolers for the engine and gearbox fed by a roof-mounted air intake.

The road car’s minimal creature comforts were stripped out, leaving a pair of Sparco bucket seats with 6-point harnesses, an FIA-approved roll cage, and a fire-suppression system. In other words, everything you need for the track, and nothing you don’t.

Mecum expects this Mk II to sell for somewhere between $1.5 million to $1.7 million. That’s in line with other Mk IIs that have come up for auction over the past couple of years. One sold for $1.8 million in 2021, and another sold for just over $1 million at a 2023 Monterey Car Week auction.

