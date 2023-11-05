A wrecked 1989 Lamborghini Countach from “The Wolf of Wall Street” will be auctioned off by Bonhams at a sale in Abu Dhabi scheduled for Nov. 25.

The car is being sold in as-used condition from the 2013 film, which was directed by Martin Scorsese and starred Leonardo DiCaprio as unscrupulous stockbroker Jordan Belfort. In the film, a drug-addled Belfort causes the damage while attempting to drive the Lamborghini home.

The car up for auction was used in the filming of this scene, with additional damage inflicted after the fact to give it a more wrecked appearance, according to the auction listing.

The Countach was unveiled at the 1971 Geneva auto show and quickly became the poster child for wedge-shaped supercars, introducing the scissor doors that went on to become a signature element of Lamborghini’s V-12 models. It also had a very long production run that lasted until 1990. Close to 2,000 examples were built during that time.

1989 Lamborghini Countach from

Destroying any Countach is enough to make car enthusiasts wince, but this is also one of 658 25th Anniversary Editions built to celebrate 25 years of Lamborghini. The 25th Anniversary Edition is distinguished by unique spoilers and modified air vents designed by future Pagani founder Horacio Pagani when he was still working at Lamborghini.

Power comes from a 5.2-liter V-12 delivering 455 hp and allowing for a 183-mph top speed.

Even in its wrecked condition, Bonhams expects the Wolf of Wall Street Countach to sell for between $1.5 million and $2 million. Even the lower estimate is around double what used examples are listed for on popular classified websites, so much of this car’s perceived value rests on its Hollywood connection.

Related Articles