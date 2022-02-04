2022’s graduating high school seniors have endured one of the most trying high school experiences that no American generation has ever been through. Much of their high school years were spent learning from home.
WDVM and DCW50 want to recognize these students’ achievements inside and outside the classroom, and name one student Washington DC area’s “Best & Brightest” Student of the Year.
Starting February 14, help us recognize and honor the high school graduating class of 2022. Tell us about their academic success, community contributions, and self-achievements. Each week starting March 11, we’ll profile one “Best & Brightest” student on WDVM News and DCW50 local programming. One lucky student gets $2500!