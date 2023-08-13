WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As kids get ready to head back to the classroom, experts say people are expected to spend a record amount on back-to-school items this year.

The National Retail Federation reports a record $41.5 billion is how much consumers are expected to spend on back-to-school this year. The report showed back-to-college spending could be about $94 billion.

As families begin back-to-school planning, there are some items that have higher price or lower price tags than last year according to the Consumer Price Index.

Girls clothing is up 7.2 percent% compared to July 2022 and boys clothing is up 3.4%

Haircuts they report are up just over 5% and stationery supplies are a little over 9% more than last year.

One item that isn’t seeing higher prices is footwear which a report said is down about 1.3% over the past year

But there are events coming up in the DMV that can help parents ease some of the burden of those expenses.

On Saturday, August 19th at the Fort Totten metro station, Metro Transit Police is hosting a back-to-school giveaway from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The department said families can look forward to food, fun, moon bounces, face painting, games, and more.

If you can’t make it out to Fort Totten Station, the Prince George’s County Police Department is also hosting a supply giveaway on the same day August 19 from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

It’s first-come, first-serve. So people should get there early before items run out.

Don’t forget Maryland’s tax-free week starts Sunday, August 13.

Some clothes, shoes, backpacks, school supplies, and jeans are tax-free.

The tax-free holiday lasts through August 19.