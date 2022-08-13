ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — A week of sales tax-free shopping begins in Maryland on Sunday, Aug. 14, offering savings on all people’s back-to-school needs.

The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week runs through Aug. 20. Qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less will be exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax. You also can save the tax on the first $40 you spend on a backpack.

“Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is the annual reminder that summer is drawing to an end and kids will soon return to classrooms,” said Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot. “I encourage all Marylanders to take advantage of reduced prices and support local retailers throughout our great state.”

The tax -free week helps families save money, but it also is a critical week for retailers, who count on increased sales coming out of they typically slow summer shopping season.

“Tax-free week is an excellent time to save extra on clothing, footwear and backpacks,” said Cailey Locklair, President of the Maryland Retailers Association. “Stores will be offering excellent deals you won’t want to miss. We cannot stress enough the importance of supporting your local brick and mortar stores who employ Marylanders, provide much needed tax revenue to our state and stabilize our communities.”