WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro is hosting its first Back-to-School Celebration and School Supply Giveaway as the start of the school year rolls around.

According to a news release, the Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) will host a back-to-school event at the Fort Totten Station on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The release said that there will be music, food, games and free school supplies.

Metro employees across the region will gather the school supplies, which will be given out during the event.

All children across the DMV from elementary to high school can attend. Metro said that it will have activities including a moon bounce, miniature train rides and a live DJ and band.

“This is an opportunity for our MTPD officers and employees to support the DMV and create positive relationships with the community,” MTPD Chief Michael Anzallo said in the release. “Metrorail, Metrobus and MTPD help thousands of kids get to and from school throughout the year. In addition to keeping them safe, we want to ensure that every student has the supplies they need to start school.”