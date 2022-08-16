WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Students from DC schools are currently eligible for mobile vaccination clinics. DC Health Immunization Division is rolling out the first of many waves of mobile vaccination clinics to students who are currently required to be up-to-date with vaccinations in order to attend DC public schools.

Parents will need to register their kids for an appointment 24 hours in advance on the DC Health website.

Vaccination will be provided at no cost regardess of insurance.

Vaccinations may be scheduled between 10-11:30 a.m. in the morning or 1-3 p.m. in the afternoon at the following locations. Check the link above to make sure your desired time and location are availible.

Tuesday, August 16: Stanton ES (Ward 7)

Thursday, August 18: Ellington HS (Ward 2)

Tuesday, August 23: McKinley Tech HS (Ward 5)

Tuesday, August 23: Cesar Chavez (Ward 7)

Wednesday, August 24: Brookland MS (Ward 5)

Thursday, August 25: Sela (Ward 4)

Tuesday, August 30: Washington Leadership (Ward 5)

Wednesday, August 31: DC International (Ward 4)

Thursday, September 1: DC Prep/Excel (Ward 5)

Tuesday, September 6: Kipp DC Valor & Key (Ward 7)

Thursday, September 8: Kingsman (Ward 6)

Tuesday, September 13: Walker Jones EC (Ward 6)

Thursday, September 15: Creative Minds (Ward 5)

Tuesday, September 20: Kipp DC Arts & Technology (Ward 7)

Thursday, September 22: School Without Walls (Ward 2)

Tuesday, September 27: Banneker (Ward 4)

Thursday, September 29: Friendship Collegiate/SE PCS (Ward 8)

Students have until 20 days into the school year to get the shot. Students who fail to comply will not be allowed to attend public school, medical and religous exemptions apply.