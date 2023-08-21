MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — With the start of school in Montgomery County just around the corner, Takoma Park Police wanted to remind residents about safety for children and others on the road.

Police said that county crossing guards will be helping students starting at the beginning of school on Monday, Aug. 28. The guards will be wearing bright yellow safety vests and help with traffic and pedestrian safety.

Police said drivers should follow the posted speed limits and pay attention to their surroundings. Drivers should also expect delays near schools.

Takoma Park Police said to “know your route, start early, and drive the posted speed limit. Motorists not involved in dropping off or picking up students should consider adjusting their route or schedule in order to avoid arrival and dismissal traffic in front of schools.”

You should also pay attention to where you park — police said that parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk is illegal and can obstruct visibility for everyone else on the road, including pedestrians and drivers.

If you’re dropping children off, you should make sure they get off onto the sidewalk or right side, not into a traffic lane. Remind your kids to look left, right and left again before crossing the street.

Pedestrians crossing the road should stay off their phones and should not wear headphones or earbuds, police said.