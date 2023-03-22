(DC News Now) — Briana Whatcott is a full-time entrepreneur. She runs her own business in Silver Spring and Tyson’s Corner.

“We whiten people’s teeth, laser teeth whitening,” she said. “We’ve become a big part of people’s big days, birthday, travels.”

Outside of the office, she’s known for her philanthropy.

“My parents who adopted me, they were really big on giving back,” she said.

Born in Ethiopia and raised in Utah, Whatcott moved to the DMV about four years ago. She said she understands the importance of helping those who may need a little assistance.

“I have a soft spot for kids,” she said. “I can understand the struggle of being a kid who didn’t have a lot.”

She frequently gives back to kids during back-to-school season, donates to important causes and volunteers her time in other ways.

“We get backpacks, crayons whatever the school needs… and just feel like a part of the community,” she said. “We’ve given to equal justice initiatives… Black girls code.”

“We try to pick diverse groups to support,” she said.

She recently took her mission on the road to Kenya.

“I was able to go back to Kenya… we were able to take kids to see Black Panther… to support those who have less,” she said.

Whatcott is very humble about her charitable donations. DC News Now found out about her journey through a friend.

“I don’t feel like I’m any more special than anybody else,” she said.

She believes everyone has the ability to lend a hand.

“You don’t need to have a lot of money… you can do little things every day,” she said. “Even if you’re giving $10… making life better for somebody else.”

“I think it’s important to leave wherever you go better than you found it,” she said.