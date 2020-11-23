Promedica

Your browser does not support the video tag. Who are we? As part of the ProMedica health and well-being organization, our one bold vision will help us expand our ability to care for the unique health needs of the seniors we serve and add value to our partners and communities. Join ProMedica Senior Care and use your positive energy to lift spirits while also having the freedom to shape your career. BENEFITS: • Comprehensive health coverage • Retirement & savings plan • Paid time off • & much more

Working At ProMedica Senior Care

With over 19,000 employees having five years or more of tenure with ProMedica Senior Care, we are the employer of choice for over 50,000+ talented professionals. We offer the advantages you’d expect from a company on a quest to become the leading care provider nationwide

COSTCO

Costco Careers Be respected.

We support workplace equality.



What Are You Looking For in a Career? • Exciting opportunities • Career growth • Friendly and supportive work environment • Stability • A workplace focused on ethics and obeying the law • Great benefits

If you are an ambitious, energetic person who enjoys a fast-paced team environment filled with challenges and opportunities, you’ve come to the right place.

Our successful employees are service-oriented people with integrity and commitment toward a common goal of excellence.

Costco offers great jobs, great pay, great benefits and a great place to work.

Clorox

Your browser does not support the video tag. Why Clorox? At Clorox, we champion people to BE WELL and THRIVE every single day. We’ve achieved success for more than 100 years by giving our professionals the resources to do their best.



One voice can make a positive difference in the lives of millions. One idea can inspire people for generations to come. As part of our team, you’ll be empowered to lead, to delight customers, and to join us in our common purpose to champion people.



Working for Clorox



At Clorox, “leadership” isn’t just reserved for those who manage people. It’s a defining attribute each of our professionals brings to their roles regardless of position, level, or experience. For us, it’s all about owning an area of expertise, contributing ideas, and collaborating to spur those ideas into action. This powerful philosophy is part of the reason we continually succeed. As a member of our team, you’ll be supported with the tools and resources you need to realize your own leadership potential. It’s part of our commitment to helping you — and all of our employees — achieve more.

Continental of Winchester

Looking for a New Career? Continental Winchester is one of the world’s leading suppliers of technical elastomer products and is a specialist in plastics technology. Continental Winchester develops and produces functional parts, components, and systems for machine and plant engineering, mining, the automotive industry, and other important industries. BENEFITS: • Paid Time Off • Employee Discounts • Annual Bonus • Employer 401(k) Match • On-Site Gym NOW HIRING: • Controller – Line Lead • Industrial Electrician • Industrial Maintenance Technician • Production Technician To learn more about these opportunities

Dedicated Care Health Services

Your browser does not support the video tag. Lead a Team in Health Services Dedicated Care Health Services, a health care company optimizing recovery through consumer-centered quality care in Washington D.C., U.S.A., seeks an experienced and creative DIRECTOR OF NURSING to supervise and manage health services by providing effective leadership and direction to the nursing department including support staff as well as providing direct medical service as needed to all individual served. AVAILABLE POSITION: The DIRECTOR OF NURSING will be responsible for ensuring consistency in the standard of clinical practice across the board and will provide quality management, risk, management and utilization review as required. The Director will work co-operatively with senior management staff to ensure a safe clinical environment for individuals served, employees and visitors. REQUIREMENTS: • Master’s degree (or equivalence) in Nursing • Licensed as a Registered Nurse (RN) in the U.S.A. or from any country in Central Africa • Must have an R.N., BS, and M.S. • Minimum of 5 years of proven Nursing and health management experience from the Central African Region • Strong oral/written communication skills in French and English with the ability to return to Central Africa after two years to coordinate work in a similar setting To learn more about this opportunity:

LFCC Workforce Solutions

Your browser does not support the video tag. Change Your Future in Weeks, Not Years. A career in the trades offers endless possibilities locally and regionally with advancement opportunities. Work in industry, construction trades, or advanced manufacturing to earn a great wage in a high-demand field. Look for our FastForward Career Training Programs to quickly train and receive a credential in one of Virginia’s highest-demand career fields. Attend a Trades Information Session Need help deciding or want to confirm your decision regarding future trades classes? These FREE information sessions will introduce you to a variety of trade professions. Whether you are planning to register for an upcoming class or are on the fence about your next career step, come and join us to gain more information. This can be your first step towards an exciting, challenging, and rewarding career in the trades Learn More

LFCC Workforce Solutions Information Technology

Your browser does not support the video tag. Change Your Future in Weeks, Not Years. It’s an exciting time to start your career in the information technology (IT) industry and there are endless possibilities to consider when getting started. You can work with customers directly or indirectly, troubleshoot everyday IT challenges to building and maintaining networks. The opportunities are endless in the IT industry. IT Certification Information Sessions These FREE information sessions will introduce you to the IT Certifications and other information technology programs that we offer. You will have a chance to find out more about what is covered in the classes and how these classes can help boost your career. These courses include Certifications in CompTIA Fundamentals, CompTIA Network+, CompTIA A+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Linux+, Amazon Web Services Academy Cloud Foundations, ITIL, and Online Courses in Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Ethical Hacker, CISSP, and more. Learn More

LFCC Workforce Solutions Business and Professional Development

Your browser does not support the video tag. Change Your Future in Weeks, Not Years. Enroll in one of our business and professional development classes today and take the first step to gain essential skills to help you reach your career goals. These programs encompass a variety of in-person and online courses designed to help you upgrade or refresh your skills, energize your workforce, add more practical experience to existing qualifications, or maximize your effectiveness. Business and Professional Development Information Sessions Need help deciding or want to confirm your decision regarding future business and professional development classes? These FREE information sessions will introduce you to a variety of business and professional development programs. Whether you are planning to register for an upcoming class or you are on the fence about your next career step, come and join us to gain more information. This can be your first step towards an exciting, challenging, and rewarding career. Learn More

Navy Federal Credit Union



Your Life’s Mission: Possible Navy Federal Credit Union is the world’s largest credit union with over 11 million members, over $153 billion in assets and over 23,000 employees. As a credit union, we have members, not customers. At our campuses in Vienna, VA, Pensacola, FL and Winchester, VA, and in our more than 345 branches, we serve the men and women of the Armed Forces, Department of Defense, veterans and their families. We deliver world-class service, rooted in the belief that it is an honor and privilege to serve our members. We are committed to providing our members outstanding financial products and services. Benefits include, but aren’t limited to: • Medical, dental and vision plans • 401(k) match • 11 paid holidays per year • Paid vacation and volunteer leave • Tuition reimbursement • Learning and development opportunities through Navy Federal University • Adoption assistance and parental leave • Discounts on childcare, restaurants, movies and concerts • Fun events for employees and families

Our Winchester Campus: Our campus supports 2,500 employees with several positions open ranging from Information Technology to Member Service roles. Plus, our onsite amenities including a cafeteria, gym and wellness center, are available for you to take full advantage of! To learn more about these opportunities

Manitowoc Cranes



Why Manitowoc? To play an integral role in building the physical communities of future generations “Diverse and inclusive thinking drives our innovation. To meet the needs of a diverse customer base, we reflect that diversity within our organization and celebrate it in communities around the world.” To learn more about these opportunities

