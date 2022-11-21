WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For more than 25 years, WPGC (95.5 FM) has hosted one of the most successful coat drives in the Washington Metropolitan Area.

Join the team for the 2022 WPGC Community Coat Drive at The Carolina Kitchen’s Rhode Island Row location in the District (2350 Washington Pl. NE, Washington, D.C). It takes place on December 3 from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Stop by, and drop off your donations of new or gently used coats to benefit The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command and the work it does for communities throughout the DMV.

Thank you for your support!