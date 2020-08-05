Contact DCW50

WDCW-TV is the Nexstar-owned affiliate of the CW Network in Washington, D.C. The station also broadcasts Antenna TV and THIS TV on it’s dot two and dot three digital subchannels respectively.

For job opportunities at the station, please follow this link and search jobs listed under WDCW-TV.

WDCW is an Equal Opportunity Employer: WDCW FCC EEO Public File Reports

For Public File questions contact the station’s Public File Manager: 202-298-7618 or E-mail

For accessibility issues pertaining to the Online Public File, visit the FCC Website Help Page

Use this form to send us general feedback.

DCW50 Main Phone Number (202) 965-5050

Closed Captioning:

Phone: (202) 965-5050

Email: captioning.inquiry@dcw50.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise resolve your inquiry within 24 hours or 1 business day.

Written closed captioning complaints should be directed to the following:

Jennifer Doyle

Regional Program Coordinator

WDCW-TV

Phone: (215) 883-3364

Email: jedoyle@nexstar.tv

Before sending a formal written complaint, we recommend you first submit an inquiry. We may be able to resolve your problem immediately without the need for a formal complaint. In any event, we will respond to your complaint within 30 days.