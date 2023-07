Here’s a look at the teams we’ll be highlighting in our Countdown to Kickoff for the 2023 high school football season. The schedule is subject to change.

Monday, July 31

Walkersville

Tuscarora (Leesburg)

Tuesday, August 1

Coolidge

Fairfax

Wednesday, August 2

Loudoun Valley

Gaithersburg

Thursday, August 3

Dunbar

Flint Hill

Friday, August 4

Herndon

South Lakes

Saturday, August 5

Seneca Valley

West Springfield

Sunday, August 6

Duval

South County

Monday, August 7

Largo

Yorktown

Tuesday, August 8

Bishop McNamara

Centreville

Wednesday, August 9

Anacostia

Robinson

Thursday, August 10

Ballou

St. Paul VI Catholic High School

Friday, August 11

John Champe

Brunswick

Saturday, August 12

Paint Branch

Walter Johnson

Sunday, August 13

Northwest

Poolesville

Monday, August 14

Loudoun County

Patriot

Tuesday, August 15

Lake Braddock

Eleanor Roosevelt

Wednesday, August 16

Broad Run

Bowie

Thursday, August 17

Rock Creek Christian

Frederick

Friday, August 18

Archbishop Carroll

Churchill

Saturday, August 19

Urbana

Oakdale

Sunday, August 20

Linganore

Potomac (Maryland)

Monday, August 21

Blake

Blaire

Tuesday, August 22

Wise

Roosevelt (D.C.)

Friendship Collegiate

Wednesday, August 23 — Special Show

St. John’s

Dematha

Quince Orchard

Freedom (Woodbridge)

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic High School

Stone Bridge

Damascus

C.H. Flowers

Madison

Gonzaga

Thursday, August 24

Kennedy

Einstein

Friday, August 25