WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Anacostia Indians finished the 2022 with a 6-4 record last season, but felt like there was much more in the tank. The team started the season off strong last year, beginning the season 5-1.

The coaching staff credits the quick start to the hard work the team put in during the offseason. Heading into the second season under this new coaching staff this year, they are hoping for more.

“Just buying into what we are trying to do with the program and where we are trying to take the program” assistant head coach Rahmal Adams said. “I feel like once you have guys that buy in, they believe in what you are bringing to the program and what your goal are set for them, then the sky is the limit”.

The Indians finished the season 4-2 in the DCIAA Stripes division last year, which was good enough for third.

“I have high expectations for everybody” senior quarterback Jeremiah Wright said. “It’s my last year. I want everybody to be great. So, just everybody coming in with an attitude to win”.

The players aren’t the only ones with high expectations. “Championships or bust” is something which has been preached to the team this year, and the kids are responding to the message.

“We have to start off, first all of our quarters like we need to” senior LB / TE Dewand Hemsley said. “Points matter, the team matters, but the points. Last year we didn’t put up enough points that we should have”.

The Indians will begin their 2023 season Friday August 25th when they host KIPP DC Legacy College Prep.