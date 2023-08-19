WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Archbishop Carroll comes into the 2023 season with a new head coach at the helm.

Derian Quick, who was the assistant coach/defensive coordinator for the Lions under Robert Harris, was promoted to head coach in the offseason. Quick takes over a Carroll program that is coming off a 10-3 season, and a WCAC Metro Championship.

“Having him switch to head coach wasn’t that big of a change,” said senior cornerback Damill Bostic. “Going from one good head coach to another is just a blessing to have somebody in the same coaching staff become the head coach.”

The team will have to replace one of the best athletes in the nation from a season ago in South Carolina commit Nyck Harbor. However, the players believe this years team is more together.

“The team feels a lot more connected,” said senior running back/linebacker/safety Ronald Burke. “We all know we are going to play for each other and play for the man next to us. I feel confident that me and everyone around me can perform their best.”

For the upcoming season, the goal is to win the WCAC Metro and DCSAA championships. Even with Quick at the helm, that mentality and the direction of the program, remains clear.

“What I’m trying to do is continue what we’ve been doing football wise,” said Quick. “Just keep the tradition going. Right now we are building our culture on R.E.A.L.; Respect, Effort, Accountability and Love. Those were the pillars I brought in that we are building this foundation on for this culture.”

Archbishop Carroll will open up their season on Saturday, August 26, at home against Gonzaga at 2 p.m.