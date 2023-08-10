WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Ballou Knights are hoping to improve on the season they had in 2022. After finishing the year with a 4-6 record, the team is hoping their experience will lead to better success in 2023.

“Last season showed me we can contend”, head coach Kenny Brown said. “And now my message going into this year is. We are the big dogs. We are the people on top who should be leading, who should be dominating. So that’s my message all year. We are the older guys now. Now it’s time for us to be the bullies.”

The Knights started the 2022 season with a 3-0 record, but after entering DCIAA conference play, the team finished the year 1-5. While the team struggled during the back half of the season, coach Brown says his team showed a lot of grit.

“As I team, I learned that if we play together no one will be able to stop us” senior wide receiver John Thompson said. “No matter who it is, who’s in our way. Or who they have in our team. I feel like Ballou is always going to come out on top if we play together”.

With 17 seniors returning for this coming season, they feel their experience can be a big advantage versus their opponents this season. Expectations are high as they prepare for the season as they have their sights on a Turkey Bowl championship.

“We learned how to lose together, and we learned how to win together”, senior wide receiver Lorenzo Martin said. “You know, it wasn’t the best season, but I can say we pushed through to the end. Like he said, we have grit man. We always going to fight. We are from Southeast man. So, we know, can’t stop”.

The Knights will begin their season at home on Friday, September 1st, as they will meet up with the Anacostia Indians.