HAYMARKET, Va. (DC News Now) — In 2021, the Battlefield Bobcats went 13-1, advancing all the way to the VHSL Class 6 state semifinals.

In 2022, the team backed it up with an undefeated regular season, going 10-0, dominating their opponents by an average of 27 points. Unfortunately, the Bobcats were upset in the first round of playoffs by Colonial Forge, bringing an abrupt end to a promising season.

“It was tough,” said head coach Greg Hatfield. “We knew how good Colonial Forge was and they played a really tough schedule. I think it really showed our kids how you have to be focused week in and week out.”

The tough loss to Colonial Forge in 2022 still sticks with Battlefield, but the team is learning to use it as a lesson moving forward, and come back stronger in 2023.

“We just come back stronger,” said senior wide receiver Brandon Binkowski. “It definitely pushed us to not want to lose like that again.”

“Unfortunately, good lessons are often hard lessons,” said Hatfield. “I’ll be a better coach from it, the kids will be better players, and we will be better.”

Battlefield will open up the 2023 season on Friday, August 25, against C.D. Hylton at home at 7 p.m.