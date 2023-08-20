SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — After hosting a playoff game for the first time in school history in 2021, the Blair football program hosted another in 2022.

Despite the success in back-to-back years, the team was eliminated by Wise, in the regional playoffs last season and the state quarterfinals in 2021.

“We’re very eager, we want to keep going farther and farther in the playoffs,” Blair senior wide receiver and defensive back Mikhail Seiken said. “We’re going to have a lot of playmaking ability but it also comes down to the fundamentals this year.”

Blair will try to take a step forward with an athletic and talented, but young team, in 2023.

“To see where this program has come, as a down county school and being competitive and hosting playoff games and winning playoff games and facing the big boys, the Wise’s of the world,” Blair assistant coach Steve Efantis said. “They roughed us up the last couple of years, the goal is this year and beyond is to be competitive in those games and to take it to the next steps.”

The team will also try to make up for the losses of key players to graduation, like dual threat quarterback Kendell Anderson and wide receiver Jamall Worrell.

“Setting those standards so high, I think everyone is eager to get back to that, because it’s such an exciting feeling going that far,” Blair senior quarterback Quinn Stofa said. “We have so much potential and a lot of these young stars that are going to be great, but we kind of need them to come out of their shell and be who they really are.”

Blair will open its regular season September 1 at home against Wheaton.