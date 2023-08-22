WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Blake Bengals finished the 2022 season with an 8-4 record. Which included a five-game winning streak during the back half of the year. However, their season would come to a close at the hands of Dundalk, as the Bengals lost in the regional final by the score of 37-0. “The goal is not to get back there, it’s to get back and win it”, head coach Bryon Marshall said. “We’ve been there before; we know what it’s like. It’s like being in a boxing match. we’ve been in the arena. We want to get back there and win it this time.”

The loss in the regional title game last season was a wakeup call for the Bengals, showing the team they had things they had to work on in the offseason.

“That game was very stressful. The team was very big and way older than us, so I felt like our kids were kind of scared a little bit. But this year we are going to make sure we are in the weight room a lot. So, we don’t get scared of teams that are bigger than us”, junior wide receiver and safety Joey Faunteroy said.

If the Bengals are going to improve on their eight-win season from 2022, they know they have to start their have to start the game firing on all cylinders.

“We weren’t coming out as strong as we should be the first half. Until we realized when people starting scoring on us and our offense wasn’t scoring, that’s when we realized we have to come out stronger and ready to play the first half.”

Blake will begin the 2023 season at home versus Whitman on Friday, September 1st.