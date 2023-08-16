WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Bowie Bulldogs finished their 2022 campaign with a 6-4 record and a first-round playoff loss to Roosevelt in Prince George’s County.

The team has experienced everything they could on the football field last year. From playing in close games, blowing teams out, getting blown out, so head coach Augustus Parrish feels his team will come in with more experience than they had in 2022.

If there is one position group which should benefit from the added experience, it’s the Bulldogs offensive and defensive lines. “This is probably the biggest our offensive line has been since we’ve been at Bowie” Parrish said. “I think our defensive line is a lot bigger as well. Both line groups have gained tremendously in size and experience”.

If there is one thing the team is hoping to portray this season, it’s their fighting attitude. “We are not going to get pushed around, we are not going to get bullied”, senior defensive back and wide receiver Mason Sessoms said. “We are going to come out and play physical. We are going to shock them really and then try to set the tone for the rest of the game.”

While the team picked up six wins a year ago, they know they can improve on the win total entering the 2023 season. “As a team, you always want to move forward, never backward”, senior defensive end Sultan Badmus said. “I expect us to have better chemistry, be more physical and just know each other a lot better.”

The Bulldogs will begin their season on the road with the take on Potomac on Tuesday, August 22nd.