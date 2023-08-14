POOLESVILLE, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Poolesville Falcons are entering the 2023 football season under new leadership. It is the first year for head coach Brian Tupa, however he is not a completely brand-new face.

Tupa, served as the Falcons’ defensive coordinator last season and it was important for him to maintain a little stability for his players.

“I wanted to keep some stability with the staff and the kids and the talent. We had a very successful year last year and we wanted to keep the ball rolling.”

Last season, Poolesville started the year 6-0 for the first time since 2005 before falling in the second round of the playoffs.

They’ll have a lot of young players this season, but the Falcons still have some high expectations for themselves.

“I have really high expectations for this team,” says junior running back & linebacker, Cage Tupa. “I mean, not a lot of people have varsity experience coming into this season but a lot of them have played football for a year or two, they’re good football players.”