BRUNSWICK, M.d. (DC News Now) – Brunswick high school is the smallest public school in the state of Maryland, but this football season, the Railroaders say that they are here to compete for a state championship.

“It’s just like, the feeling of how it would feel after we get to that goal….” says senior running back & linebacker, Benjamin Wells.”…and how I would feel if we did get to that goal because that would be the drive for me.”

Last season, the Railroaders surprised everyone, including themselves when they made it all the way to the state semi-finals. Head coach Jeremiah Smith says that his team has been motivated since that loss to work really hard during the offseason.

“It’s pretty unique, from a coach’s perspective, I don’t have to find new angles to address, or I don’t need to find new tactics to get them to work harder. I just have to remind them of one game and they know it.”