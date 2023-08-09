CLIFTON, Va. (DC News Now) — The Centreville Wildcats are coming into the 2023 season off of back-to-back 10-win seasons, however this year, the team will have a new look.

The Wildcats will be without their bell cow at running back, as two-time all-state RB Isaiah Ragland has graduated and is playing college ball at Villanova.

“Obviously, with players like that leaving, a lot of people will have to step up this year,” said junior wide receiver LJ Person. “We are all coming together as a team, and we all know that we have a bigger role this year than we have had before. We are all just coming together, and doing what we need to do.”

Besides losing their star running back, the Wildcats will look to overcome their biggest obstacle in recent memory, and that’s defeating the Madison.

The Warhawks have had Centreville’s number in the past, winning the last ten meetings, four of which have been in the playoffs. It’s one major hurdle the team needs to clear in an already loaded Concorde District.

“Everyone knows how good the teams are in this are,” said assistant coach Matt Frank. “You can say Madison, but you can list a bunch of other schools as well. I think it’s something, the whole summer, we have been preparing to be faster, stronger, mentally tough. We’ve been embracing the grind of that, and I think we are going to see the rewards of that this season coming up.”

Centreville will kick off their 2023 season at home against Alexandria City on Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m.