WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Churchill Bulldogs finished the 2022 season with a 9-3. The team started the year off slow, losing their first two games of the season before reeling off 9 games in a row before falling to Broadneck in the playoffs. Back in 2019 the Bulldogs finished the year 1-8 but since then they’ve become contenders.

“It shows how dedicated our kids have become”, assistant defensive backs coach Aik Davis said. “Throughout those years we didn’t have a lot of like workout guys. That’s changed completely. The culture has changed. You know everything has ramped up.”

With the recent success on the football, it’s completely changed the team’s mentality.

“We’ve got dogs”, senior linebacker Diezel Duckett said. “I think we have serious football players that love to play football. We have new people willing to love football, and I think that is going to make the difference.”

With another year of experience, the Bulldogs are hoping to improve on their nine-win season from a year ago.

“I see a lot of younger guys or guys that weren’t really shining last year stepping up, and making a bigger difference than last year”, senior wide receiver and defensive back Layton Johnson said. “The guys that were here last year that made a big difference, I expect a big jump out of a lot of our bigger guys last year.”

The Bulldogs win begin their season Friday, September 1st when they host Landon on Thursday, August 24th.