WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Coming into the 2023 season, the Coolidge Colts have high hopes of repeating as DCIAA Stripes division champs.

In 2022, Coolidge finished the season 11-2, defeating Bell in the DCIAA Stripes division title game. Now, if the Colts go back-to-back, they can be promoted up to the DCIAA Stars division. A goal that the entire team has in mind.

“Honestly, I do believe this is going to be a big year for us because we have a lot of attention on us right now,” said senior wide receiver/defensive back Allante Stubs. “I think this is going to be a great year and we are going to prove a lot of people that we can really stand on everything we are saying.”

Coolidge kicks off their season with the defending VHSL Class 6 state champs, Freedom-Woodbridge. A tough opponent to start the year with, but the team knows that that’s what it will take to achieve their goals.

“We want to play the best,” said head coach Kevin Nesbitt. “We want to be looked at as the best. That’s why we are playing the opponents we are playing in the first half of the season. Next year, we want to be at the highest level, to compete for the highest trophy.”

“I just plan on doing something for the young that I couldn’t do for myself basically,” said senior defensive back Malachi Williams.” So, as a senior, I feel like I have to do it for them. I have to win. I have to send them to the Stars to get their name promoted more. So, yeah, that’s the goal.”

Coolidge will kick off their season versus Freedom-Woodbridge on Saturday, August 26 at 6 p.m.