DAMASCUS, Md. (DC News Now) — The Damascus Swarmin’ Hornets football team went all the way in 2022, defeating Oakdale in the 3A state title game.

The victory marked Damascus’ 12th state title in program history and first since 2019, but its first under head coach Josh Klotz.

The Swarmin’ Hornets hope to replicate that success in 2023 and hoist the state championship trophy again.

“I just remember in middle school seeing the team win and I just always wanted to be a part of that,” Damascus junior defensive back and wide receiver Jacy Andoh-Thompson said. “Seeing it and being able to live it was amazing and hopefully we do everything we can to get right back where we were last year.”

There will be some big changes though for Damascus this season, star running back and linebacker Dillon Dunathan has graduated, along with about 20 other seniors. Damascus will also move down from the 3A classification in Maryland to 2A.

“I think we’re just excited to create our own new legacy this year,” Damascus junior running back and linebacker Michael Cooley said. “It would be so much fun to do it again, win it again for our community, for our families, for everyone.”

With all of the changes, Damascus says it plans for one thing to stay the same – the program’s long time tradition of winning.

“You know we lost a lot of players last year, but that doesn’t matter really. You know we got this senior class coming up, we’ve got my class,” Damascus junior guard and defensive end Daniel Darmon told DC News Now. “So we just gotta work together as a team. 11 players, 11 jobs. We got the job done last year, we’ll get it done this year.”

Damascus will open its season on September 1 at home against Einstein.