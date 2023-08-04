WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Dunbar Crimson Tide will be looking to continue their recent program success this year after finishing the 2022 season with an 8-4 record, which included a five-game winning streak during the late portion of the season. Dunbar will also be looking to earn their fourth straight year with a winning record and late postseason success.

“I think they understand from the grind they went through last year, coming into this year” assistant coach Greg Minott says. “Having a heavy senior class. They understand that the work has to be done. Nothing is going to be given to us for free”.

Dunbar has played in the Turkey Bowl in DC two of the last three years but has yet to come away with a victory. Last season they lost to Roosevelt 26-18, and it’s something which still sticks with the team.

“We can’t start off slow this year” senior running back and defensive back Dre’aun Wood said. “We have to get the motor moving. We have to come out with high intensity and energy from the first snap”.

The Dunbar defense most of the year was a tough unit to face. In six of their eight games, they held opponents to 14 or fewer points, including two shutouts. Something they hope to improve on heading into the 2023 football season.

“We are just going to be physical, run, dominate” senior center Solomon Sidbury said. “Defense is going to be the same as it’s always been these last couple of years. Just dominating. Don’t let people score too many points. Just win the game. Outscore everybody and don’t let them score.”

Dunbar will begin their season at home on Friday, August 25th when they take on Friendship Collegiate Academy.