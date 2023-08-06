LANHAM, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Duval Tigers went 8-3 last season and made it all the way to the second round of the playoffs.

They would end up losing to Wise in the second round, and this season they are looking to build off that success they had.

However, it will be tough, as the Tigers graduated a large senior class, and this year Duval will have athletes playing on Varsity for the first time.

For junior linebacker Demeterius Spann, he is taking it upon himself to get the young guys up to speed.

“Since we got new freshmen and sophomores coming up, I gotta lead them and get everyone ready and on the same level.”