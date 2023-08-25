WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Einstein Titans finished the 2022 season with a 4-8 record, and found success as the year went along, winning two of their final three games, including a playoff win versus Bladensburg last year, a game they won 54-24. So the team is hoping their late season success helps propel them this year.

“We are in the Down County Consortium. We want to win the Down County Consortium”, defensive coordinator Joe Bruneel said. “We don’t make any secret about that. We think we are good enough to do it. And we think we are mature enough to do it. And our guys have put in a lot of work, and they expect to do it, and that’s what’s most important.”

The Titans strength of schedule got tougher this year, but they believe they are well prepared for the upcoming season.

“Our big goal is to win the state championship”, senior defensive back and wide receiver Eric Smith Jr. said. “We have the talent to do so. And I whole-hearted believe in my group of guys and my team that we can do big things with this team this year.”

Heading into the start of the 2023 season, Einstein is hoping all of their hard work in the offseason pays off.

“This team has put in the work this year”, senior linebacker and tight end N’Fagie Kabba said. “I feel like we haven’t lacked. We’ve been all go all summer since school ended ready to work. Always being there, being on time. Everyone ready to go.”