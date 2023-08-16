GREENBELT, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders are coming into the 2023 season with 10 returning starters, however, they are still optimistic about making a deeper run into the playoffs.

“We know what we need to work on,” says the senior center for the Raiders, Stephan Francois. “We know who to trust, who our key guys are, and who to get the ball to in those clutch moments.”

Last season, the Raiders had an overall record of 7-4, but were booted out of the playoffs by Flowers in the second round.

The Raiders are known to have a strong running game, but this year head coach Thomas Greem says that the Raiders’ strength this season will be their defense.

“I think this year, with the returners on defense, our defense will be the strongest part, and we’ll still be able to run the ball. We’re a triple-option team so at the end of the day, we’ll find a way to get the ball in the endzone.”