WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After finishing the 2022 season 13-1, the Fairfax Lions are looking to build off of what they accomplished last season. After a perfect 13-0 start to the season, their season ended with a loss.

“I think we worked so hard to not be the first round bust”, senior linebacker Drew Taylor said. “And so, I think this year we are really just hungry.”

Last season Fairfax won their first regional title since 1994 after making a deep run in the postseason falling to Madison in the state semifinals.

“We always talk about doing things that last”, head coach Trey Taylor said. “Being able to hang banners that you can come back at your 20th reunion and take you wife in the gym and show her. To be able to hang that banner up there for the first time this century, in almost 30 years, it was huge for us.”

With the disappointment of the loss to Madison comes and different perspective to change things heading into this year.

“We have to put in more work” senior running back and linebacker Christopher Jones said. “And we are just going to try to go for that state championship this year.”

The Lions will begin their season on Thursday, August 31st as they visit Oakton.