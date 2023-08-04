OAKTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Coming into the 2023 season, the Flint Hill Huskies are looking to continue to build up the program in the right direction.

After a winless 2021 campaign under first year head coach Kirk Peterson, the Huskies wen 5-5 in 2022, and along the way, started to see more commitment from the players.

“We’re looking to take the next step,” said head coach Kirk Peterson, who is in his third season as head coach of Flint Hill. “Year two was a great improvement from year one. This year we are looking to improve on that. The MAC is a great conference, and we are excited to go in and compete against that great competition and put a better year on the books.”

For the players, especially the seniors, they believe this season will be the best under Peterson. With some talents players in their skill positions, such as Virginia Tech commit Joshua Clarke (WR/DB) and Richmond commit Andrew King (RB), the team is ready to take the next step, and take the program to new heights.

“Everyone is one the same vibe this year, trying to win a state championship” said Clarke. “I feel like the first year, we started off slow, but now we got all the pieces and we can win now.”

“Since we got to .500 and started winning more games, we have gotten a lot more praise from other people,” said King. “That has given us fuel like ‘we got to prove these people right.’ The people that still doubt us, we got to prove them wrong.”

Flint Hill will kick off their 2023 season on the road against Woodberry Forest on Saturday, September 2 at 2 p.m.