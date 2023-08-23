WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the defending DCSAA champions, Friendship Collegiate attended the 2023 DC News Now high school football media day flashing a new fancy championship ring.

The win was the Knights’ fifth DCSAA title in program history, but the path to it wasn’t easy.

After a tough 3-7 season in 2021, the Knights rebounded in 2022, led by long time head coach Mike Hunter. Friendship defeated Roosevelt in the championship game.

“We had a tough time coming out of COVID during the 2021 season,” Hunter told DC News Now. “Those guys battled back during the 2022 season to really put Friendship back on the map. We was able to play Friendship football all season, deal with some adversity, but at the end, we came out on top.”

Entering 2023, the Knights are confident and they say it’s all about defending their crown in the district.

Friendship is scheduled to open its season at Dunbar on Friday at 6:00 p.m.