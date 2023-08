HERNDON, V.a. (DC News Now) – The Herndon Hornets are looking to build off the only success they’ve had in recent years.

Last season, the Hornets snapped a 27-game losing streak, went 6-4, and made it to the first round of the playoffs.

Entering his third year with Herndon, head coach William Bachman, and his team expect to have more success this season.