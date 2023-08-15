ALDIE, Va. (DC News Now) — The John Champe Knights are coming into 2023 with the same mindset as 2022, and that’s to score a lot of points.

The Knights averaged over 44 points a game last season, granting themselves the nickname “air raid.”

This season, John Champe will drop from Class 6 to Class 4 due to student enrollment being much lower, but that mindset stays the same under second year head coach Lee Carter.

“Our standard is our standard,” said Carter. “We are not going to lower the standard just because we dropped classifications. If anything, it’s more expectations. Our guys are going to be ready to go. You are going to get the same quality of football from John Champe.”

In 2022, the Knights went 8-4, falling in the 6B Region semifinals to eventual state champions, Freedom-Woodbridge.

Now down in Class 4, John Champe will face the likes of Loudoun County, Tuscarora, and Broad Run. Three powerhouse programs ready to give the Knights trouble. However, after facing some of the top teams in Class 6, John Champe is prepared for what lies ahead in Class 4.

“We are just going to take that same mentality we had all year,” said senior wide receiver Gregory Spiller. “We played the whole year as underdogs. We were undersized the whole year, playing against these teams that are bigger, more athletic than us. We are just going to take that mentality down to 4A (Class 4) and dominate.”

“When teams came to play us in 6A (Class 6), they knew they had a battle coming,” said senior wide receiver Cameron Petrey. “I hope it’s the same in 4A. They should know that we are coming. We are a tough team, and when they see John Champe on their schedule, they should be prepared.”

The Knights will open up their season at home on Friday, August 25 against Briar Woods at 7 p.m.