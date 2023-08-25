WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Kennedy Cavaliers comes into the 2023 season looking to build upon their 5-6 finish from a year ago. This includes a stretch which saw the team go 5-2, after starting the season on a three-game losing streak.

This year, the team has a new coach staff, led by first year head coach and Kennedy Alum Jacquis McCray who is hoping his team sends an early message.

“That team plays hard”, head coach Jacquis McCray said. “From the snap of the ball to the last whistle. That’s one thing. I think we talked to them about that. Even in some of the seven-on-seven leagues we were in. Just running to the ball, pursuing the ball, hunting the football. If it was my mom, my grandma, my uncle, somebody from the outside looking in. They should be able to look at the film and say those guys play hard.”

Coach McCray want his team to have the mentality of hard work pays off, as he feels this will lead to the team’s success.

“Just fighting against that notion that we are an easy team to beat, or we are going to take in lying down and just lose”, senior linebacker and wide receiver Nirel Arukwe said. “Now we are going to fight hard. That’s what describes us.”

If the team can play at 100 percent every down of football, they are hoping at the end of the season, they would have turned some heads.

“All I really want is for us to be locked in from at the beginning”, senior linebacker and wide receiver David Morales Cabrare said. “Really show that we’ve been putting in the work, and the show the work we did is for something.”