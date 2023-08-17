BURKE, Va. (DC News Now) — Lake Braddock football is typically a powerhouse in the 6C Region, and in 2023, the plan is to remain a powerhouse.

In 2022, the Bruins’ goal was to play 15 games, meaning play in the state championship in December. However, that was not the case, as the team fell to Fairfax in the second round of playoffs.

“Last year’s group, we set goals for December,” said head coach Mike Dougherty. “I think with this group, we got to be more one day at a time.”

“Last year, we had a lot of good guys, and we thought we were going straight to the finals,” said senior offensive lineman Ben York. “We got complacent. This year, we really took it back and see every game as a playoff game.”

The Bruins are coming off a 9-3 season, which by a lot of team’s standards, is a solid year. But when you play at a school like Lake Braddock, the goal is much more.

The team will have a lot of star players to replace, including quarterback, and Delaware commit, Daniel Lipovski. Along with the replacement of key players, the team looks to bring out the same level of competitiveness week in and week out.

“We did fizzle last year,” said Dougherty. “That was last year. We really like what this group has done this offseason to get prepared.”

“I think we got to remember our why,” said senior linebacker Ryan Matheny. “That’s what can really drive people. You are playing for your teammates, not just yourself. I feel like last year, we kind of shied away from that a little bit. If we can keep our nose in the dirt, keep grinding, we can be playing our best football.”

Lake Braddock will open the 2023 season at home against Colgan on Friday, August 25, at 7 p.m.