WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Largo Lions are coming off of back to back winning seasons, and are ready to take their next step as they establish themselves as a winning program. In 2021, they finished the season 8-4. Last year they were 9-3, but suffered a devastating loss in the postseason to Calvert.

This year, they hope to have even more success on the gridiron. “I would like to just keep taking that next step” assistant offensive coach James Harkless said. “Staying focused, staying humble each game and each week. And seeing where we are at the end.”

The Lions will look to their running attack on offense in order to set the tone as they hope to be aggressive on offense once again. “The way we work, it’s crazy”, senior linebacker Abdul Kabba said. “Like, in and out, in and out dedicated. When we get in there, there’s no off days. I feel like the energy is always up there and we just come in there and we work.”

The hard work is clearly translating to on the field work success, and the community is also seeing they difference, changing the perception of Largo football. “I just want to go out there and play with as much passion as possible”, senior lineman Foday Jabbie said. “Like, just leave it all out there and show everybody that Largo, we are not what we used to be. People used to talk down on us, all that. I used to be one of those people even when I wasn’t at Largo. But we are not here to play. We are here to win. We working”.

The Largo Lions will start their season on the road Friday, September 1st versus Riverdale Baptist.