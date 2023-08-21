FREDERICK, M.d. (DC News Now) – The Linganore Lancers had a disappointing season last year, finishing 5-6 and missing the playoffs.

Linganore was once a football program to be feared in the state of Maryland, and this season, the Lancers hope to get back to those winning ways, especially with several of their starters returning.

Head coach Rick Conner hopes that his squad’s experience and the work they’ve put in the offseason will pay off this season.

“I think there’s a sense of urgency to get back to the Linganore football, having fun and playing for each other and energy, and we’ve had that energy all year in the weight room.”